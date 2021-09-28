$90.16 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report sales of $90.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.80 million and the highest is $90.52 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $330.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $12.51 on Friday, hitting $146.16. 10,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,424. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.58 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.22. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $60.19 and a 52 week high of $164.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

