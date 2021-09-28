91,247 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 81.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

