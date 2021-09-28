A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Kendall Saville Acquires 4,857 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Kendall Saville purchased 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

