AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.33. 20,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

