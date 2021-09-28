AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.33. 20,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.