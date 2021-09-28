Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of ABCM opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.89. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.