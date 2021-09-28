Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of ABCM opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.89. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abcam by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Abcam by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 437,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 132,976 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

