ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

