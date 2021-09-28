ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

