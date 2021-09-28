Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACHC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of ACHC opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

