Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after buying an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 241.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.