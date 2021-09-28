Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $79.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,443,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $79,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

