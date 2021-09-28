Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after buying an additional 175,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after buying an additional 806,014 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

