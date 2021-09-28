Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 20,644 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,644 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFM opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

