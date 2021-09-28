Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,227 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.