ACoconut (AC) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $513,132.90 and $52,187.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

