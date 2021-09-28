Activest Wealth Management Invests $9.37 Million in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,365,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of MOAT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. 17,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,664. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $77.04.

