AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 568,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,978. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 844,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 103,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

