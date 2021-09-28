Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Adobe by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $17.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.65. 37,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,227. The company has a market capitalization of $279.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

