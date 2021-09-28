Adrian Wong Sells 750 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$1.38 on Tuesday, hitting C$165.91. 256,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,543. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$185.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$178.72.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$451.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6779035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$200.83.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

