Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Cap of $16.84 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $16.84 million and $217,679.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00081773 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,606,144 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.