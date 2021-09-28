AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. AdvanSix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

ASIX stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvanSix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

