Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Advantest stock opened at $101.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $105.10.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

