Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,458 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 908.73 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

