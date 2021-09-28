Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVBF opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. MVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.