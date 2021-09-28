Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $265,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000.

ACWF stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91.

