Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $270,000 Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,200. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $410.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

