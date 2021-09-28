Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ouster were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $95,652,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $6,800,000. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $5,210,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $3,695,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $4,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

