Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth $5,701,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 653,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,980.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth $1,976,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOLO stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.74. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

