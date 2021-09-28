Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $150.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.07.

AFRM opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.79. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion and a PE ratio of -50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $175,374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $171,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

