Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.27. 190,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,105,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Agenus by 22.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 20.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

