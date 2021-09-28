Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.25 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $69.25 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.59 or 0.99565871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.00781673 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.58 or 0.00359754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00235116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,341,890 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

