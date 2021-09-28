Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airspan Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MIMO opened at $7.09 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

