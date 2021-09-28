Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airspan Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

MIMO stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

