Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. 5,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,131. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $807.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,855.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,941 shares of company stock worth $1,452,290. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.