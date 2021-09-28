Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

ALB opened at $222.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.27. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

