Albion Financial Group UT Invests $3.48 Million in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 61,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 77,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 236,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 112,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $72.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

