Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $19.46 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 383,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,458,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

