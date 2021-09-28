Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $354.05 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

