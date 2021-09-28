Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,767,000. Accenture comprises 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $330.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.