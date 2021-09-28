Albion Financial Group UT Takes $108.14 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 274,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,141,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

