Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 123,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $156,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

