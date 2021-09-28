Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 734.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.17. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

