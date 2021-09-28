Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
NYSE:AA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. 7,119,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $52.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 475.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
