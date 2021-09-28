Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. 7,119,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 475.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.