Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.06. The stock has a market cap of $413.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.