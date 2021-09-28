Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 299,560 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 4.6% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $208,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.06. The stock has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

