AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 3,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $148,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,020 shares of company stock valued at $820,273 over the last three months. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in AlloVir by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.