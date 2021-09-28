Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded down $13.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.