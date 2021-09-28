Alpha Impact (IMPACT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,833.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $2,833.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00138162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,229.77 or 1.00266098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.36 or 0.06888701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.53 or 0.00806139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

