Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on October 22nd

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 82.93 and a current ratio of 117.29. The stock has a market cap of £103.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. Alpha Real Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189 ($2.47).
About Alpha Real Trust
