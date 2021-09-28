ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) & Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Critical Contrast

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Iteris has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iteris and ALR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 2 0 3.00 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.57%. Given Iteris’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iteris and ALR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $117.14 million 1.91 $10.13 million $0.01 535.00 ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

Iteris has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris 0.32% 0.89% 0.57% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -3,351.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iteris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iteris beats ALR Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors, and Transportation Systems. The Roadway Sensors segment provides advanced detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management that collectively comprise family of Vantage sensors. The Transportation Systems segment provides engineering and specialized consulting services, cloud-enabled managed services, performance measurement and traffic analytics solutions. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

