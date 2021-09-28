Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 142.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of ALT stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 230,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,517. The company has a market capitalization of $507.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

