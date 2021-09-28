Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $76.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,329.80. 83,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,415.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3,357.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.